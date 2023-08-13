Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock valued at $67,105,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $15.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -513.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

