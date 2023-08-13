KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,295 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,832 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $431.29 and its 200 day moving average is $321.93. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.