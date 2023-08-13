Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,167 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

