NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $408.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.93.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

