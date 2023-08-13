California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,125 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $53,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $713.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

