California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,811 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,011,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $54,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

