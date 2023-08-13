California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $51,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after buying an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.