Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLT opened at $95.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $116.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

