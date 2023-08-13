Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $39,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 24.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 532,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 74.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

