Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $44,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $56,391,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $227.55. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

