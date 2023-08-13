California State Teachers Retirement System Has $50.69 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Edison International worth $50,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $70.53 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

