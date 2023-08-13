California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,702 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $45,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE VMW opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

