AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

ABC stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.15. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

