California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $51,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

