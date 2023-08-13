US Bancorp DE Sells 13,208 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

