California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,808 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $41,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 778,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

