California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Veeva Systems worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $194.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day moving average of $182.78.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.