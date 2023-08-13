California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,561 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $52,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

