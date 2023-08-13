PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $53,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

