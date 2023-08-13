California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 675 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $53,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.56%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

