California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 192,106 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,426 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

