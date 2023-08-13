California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,740 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $55,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 25.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 154,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

AME stock opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

