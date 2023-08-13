US Bancorp DE Sells 76,200 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

