Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 26,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 85,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

EPD stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

