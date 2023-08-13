California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,396 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

