Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,133,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $428.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

