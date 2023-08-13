US Bancorp DE Sells 4,799 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PRU opened at $95.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

