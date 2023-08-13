iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,123 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.88.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.