US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.38. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

