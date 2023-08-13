California State Teachers Retirement System Has $47.15 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Enphase Energy worth $47,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,831,000 after buying an additional 326,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.48 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

