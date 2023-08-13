Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

