iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,050 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMM opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.