California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.48 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of CDW worth $43,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $203.48 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.83 and its 200 day moving average is $186.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

