US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dover were worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

DOV stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

