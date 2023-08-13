Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $3,642,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.