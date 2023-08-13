US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of CCI opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

