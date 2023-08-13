US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

