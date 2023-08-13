US Bancorp DE Has $22.67 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.79 and its 200 day moving average is $236.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.