iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $255.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.