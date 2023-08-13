Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Fortive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fortive by 14.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

