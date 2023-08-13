US Bancorp DE Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.57% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $24,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,421,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,339,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 784,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 65,207 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

