Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.26. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.