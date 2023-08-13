MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 184,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,057,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 275,049 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 226,936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

