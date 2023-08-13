Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $651.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.