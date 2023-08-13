Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

