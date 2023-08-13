US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.49% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,519,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACWV opened at $98.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.