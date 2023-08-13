MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177,917 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

