BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

