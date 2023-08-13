SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 199,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 113,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

