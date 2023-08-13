US Bancorp DE Has $25.19 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMC opened at $191.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

